Cleveland police searching for suspect who shot man to death on the West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in broad daylight while walking on the West Side.
Police were called to the 9700 block of Denison Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
They arrived on scene to find a male victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was transported via EMS to Metro Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Witnesses at the scene told investigators that the victim was walking on Denison when an unknown male shot him.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a grey or silver SUV.
Nothing further as police continue to investigate.
