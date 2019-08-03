Driver kills several cows after slamming into barn in Sandusky County; Ohio troopers suspect woman was intoxicated

By Megan Lebowitz | August 3, 2019 at 6:32 PM EDT - Updated August 3 at 6:32 PM

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman, who police suspect was intoxicated, slammed her car into a barn and killed about a dozen cows in Townsend Township early Saturday morning.

The barn became engulfed in flames, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol press release.

Authorities confirmed that “about a dozen” cows were killed, although the exact number is unknown.

Highway Patrol identified the driver as 41-year-old Marisa Tschanen, who sustained “non-incapacitating injuries” and was transported to a hospital.

Two witnesses helped Tschanen reach safety after the crash.

Ohio troopers suspect impairment may have played a role in the crash, and the incident is still under investigation.

