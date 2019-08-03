Indians offense hot early in 7-3 win over Angels

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland offense was right hot in the first three innings of Friday’s 7-3 series opening victory over the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field.
Francisco Lindor, Oscar Mercado, Carlos Santana, Yasiel Puig and Jose Ramirez be all recorded hits in a four run first inning. The top half of the lineup began the game a perfect eight for eight.
Puig drove in a pair of runs in his second game since joining the Indians from the Cincinnati Reds.
Mike Clevinger goes six and a third innings allowing one run on three hits and eight strike outs. Clevinger improves to 6-2 on the season.
Taylor Cole suffers the loss for the Angels. Cole only recorded one out and surrendered four runs before leaving the game.
Mike Trout opened the game with a solo home run off Clevinger. Trout is now tied for the major league lead in home runs with 36.
The Indians are now 64-45 on the second. Game two of the series is Saturday at 7:10 p.m. Adam Pluto will make the start.
Before the game Cleveland placed Danny Salazar and Tyler Olson on the ten day injured list. Newly acquired pitchers Hunter Wood and Phil Maton were called up from AAA Columbus to take the open spots on the roster.
