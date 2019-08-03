Mother of autistic daughter who wandered off then drowned is speaking out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The mother of a three year old who wandered off then drowned in a neighbor’s pool is speaking out tonight about the tragedy.
“My heart dropped he said, Aria’s gone.”
That’s was what Jessica Baksi’s 11-year-old son told her after she came home from McDonald’s Thursday afternoon.
Baksi was panicked, but not entirely surprised.
Aria, 3, who was diagnosed with autism in December, has been known to wander.
“Picking locks, pulling things apart, crawling out windows, climbing fences,” said Baksi.
Baksi immediately searched the neighborhood and couldn’t find her daughter.
Shortly after, police told her the devastating news that Aria had drowned in a pool two houses down from their Strongsville home.
“She was napping and everything was locked. Sliding door closes and these windows are brand new ones and when you pull them up you can’t hear anything,” said Baksi.
Aria still got away. “I’m devastated. Our whole family is devastated,” Baksi said.
For months. Baksi said she’s made it her mission to protect her daughter by putting special locks on doors and windows and working with therapists.
In fact, she noticed signs of progress in her daughter, who was mainly non-verbal.
“She was gonna start pre-school here soon,” said Baksi.
She has a message for all parents with autistic children.
“Never underestimate your child either because if they lack in one area, it does not mean they aren’t smart enough in another,” said Baksi.
The Cuyahoga County Department of Child and Family Services tells 19 News Aria’s family is known to the agency.
Baksi said she hoped people who hear her story never have to experience losing their child or experience the fear of them wandering.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.