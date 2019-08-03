‘We don’t want to turn our backs on people coming into this country’: Rep. Marcia Fudge holds town hall in Highland Hills

HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Congresswoman Marcia Fudge stood on stage at a town hall meeting in Highland Hills and took a full range of questions from people living in the 11th Congressional District of Ohio.
“We don’t want to turn our backs on people coming into this country. So, where can they go and what can we do? I’m looking at some judges sitting out there now. One of the things we can do is put more administrative judges on the board so that we can move these cases much faster,” she said.
Ramir Williams is 19 years old. He says he plans on voting, and student debt is one of the issues he’ll be looking at to help him determine who he’ll vote for.
“My question to her was just how can we narrate the conversation as to how we can pay for students who are at college right now, who can’t afford it,” he said.
In a one-on-one interview with Fudge, 19 News asked a pair of pressing questions:
19 News: What are your priorities after having listened to your constituents?
Fudge: “Certainly, the constituents are concerned about the environment, climate change. We heard a lot of that today. More importantly, they’re concerned about the plight of people who just can’t get that leg up.”
19 News: What about the two elephants in the room, immigration and impeachment?
Fudge: “We cannot, as elected officials in this country, allow anyone to be above the law. Secondly, on immigration, it is a tragedy and a travesty like we have ever seen in recent history. We have to do something about the trauma that is happening at out borders.”
