2-year-old girl spent hours with lifeless father after apparent drug-related death

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a tragic scene in Westlake on Wednesday after a 2-year-old girl was found near her dead father.
The 42-year-old man hadn’t shown up for work, so his ex-girlfriend and co-worker stopped by his Village in the Park apartment to check on him.
They found him unresponsive and quickly dialed 911.
Officers arrived, collected evidence and called a Cuyahoga County coroner.
Police suspect the man’s death was drug related, but an investigation is underway to determine the official cause of death.
The girl was alone with her lifeless father for hours before police arrived.
The girl was unharmed, and is now in her mother’s care.
Police called in counselors to provide the family with resources to cope with the devastating incident.
