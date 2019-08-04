Ben Carson, Ivanka Trump postpone visit to Youngstown in wake of Dayton shooting

(WOIO) - Ben Carson and Ivanka Trump are postponing their visit to Youngstown in wake of the shooting in Dayton that killed ten people early Sunday morning.
A White House spokesperson released the following statement:
“In light of the tragic shooting, Secretary Carson and Advisor Ivanka Trump are postponing their planned visit to Youngstown, as they join Ohioans and people across the country in mourning those impacted by the horrific events that unfolded in Dayton, Ohio early this morning. Police and first responders must be able to allocate all available resources to assist the investigation and support the victims and families.
Secretary Carson and Ivanka expressed their condolences and support to Senator Portman and let him know that the event will be rescheduled at a future date.”
The visit to Youngstown was to speak to local officials about workforce development in the area.
