Free haircuts, school supplies offered at charity event in Cleveland Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Back to school resources and services will be offered at Friendly Inn, located at 2386 Unwin Road Cleveland, Ohio 44104 on Monday, August 5 to those in financial need.
The event, hosted by Friendly Inn, will provide free haircuts and back to school supplies.
Dental examinations, physicals and hair styling will also be provided.
The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Urban Barber Association (TUBA) is a co-host of the event. The organizations says this year’s event plans to break last year’s record of attendees by more than half.
