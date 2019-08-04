Man shot in the head and chest dies on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second man was murdered Saturday on Cleveland’s East Side as the city’s wave of gun violence drags on.
According to Cleveland Police, a 30-year-old man was shot in the head and chest in the 9000 block of Stewart Avenue near East 92nd Street.
A 19 News source reports the man died from his injuries.
Police have not announced any arrests, and the victim has not been identified.
A 19-year-old man was gunned down earlier in the day, 40 blocks east, on Miles Road and East 139th Street.
Return to 19 News for updates on the latest murders.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.