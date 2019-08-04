WATCH LIVE: 9 killed, at least 26 injured in downtown Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Police say nine people were killed and at least 26 injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Dayton.
Authorities responded to the Oregon District on E. Fifth Street in downtown Dayton around 1 a.m.
According to Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a suspect wearing body armor opened fire.
The shooter was killed by officers in less than a minute.
Mayor Whaley said “hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today” if police hadn’t acted quickly.
Dayton police say they had officers in the immediate vicinity, that’s why they were able to put an end to the shooting so quickly.
There is no word yet on a motive. Officials say it’s too early to provide details on the suspect’s identity.
No officers were injured.
The FBI is also on the scene assisting with the investigation.
Miami Valley Hospital says they treated 16 patients - one is still in critical condition, three were admitted and 12 released.
Most of the victims were suffering from gunshot wounds. Some had injuries because they were trying to escape the shooter, hospital officials say.
Grandview Medical Center has three patients in serious condition and three in fair condition.
Kettering Medical has one patient in serious condition.
Anyone who has information on shooting is being asked to call either 937-333-COPS or a hotline 937-225-6217 to assist authorities with the investigation. There is also a hotline for family seeking information about loved ones:
Gov. Mike DeWine released the following statement about the Dayton shooting:
"Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. I have spoken with Mayor Nan Whaley and offered any assistance on behalf of the state. I have been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy.
“I have ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half mast (sic) in honor and memory of the victims who lost their lives this morning.”
Gov. DeWine says he spoke with President Trump about the shooting and expressed his thanks that the FBI has been helping out local law enforcement.
The president also tweeted about Dayton and Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso, Texas saying, “God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.”
Rep. Mike Turner, who represents the Dayton area, says his daughter and a friend were across the street when the shooting began.
Sen. Sherrod Brown says he and his wife are filled with sadness for the victims and their families and gratitude for the police officers who responded to the scene and the medical professionals caring for the injured.
