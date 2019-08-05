Police looking for armed and dangerous man accused of fatally shooting Cleveland man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lamar Polk Jr., 24, shot and killed Tavion Hollins, 29, after the two got into an argument July 21, according to police.
Now the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for Polk Jr.
Police said Polk Jr. shot 29-year-old Hollins after an argument on July 21 in Cleveland at East 61st Street and Bonna Avenue.
Authorities said Polk is to be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text the keyword “WANTED” with your tip to 847411.
Tipsters can stay anonymous.
Reward money is available.
