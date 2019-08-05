Attendants at vigil for Dayton mass shooting victims interrupt Ohio Gov. DeWine with ‘Do something’ chants (video)

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Crowds of people who attended a prayer vigil on Sunday evening for the victims of a mass shooting in Dayton interrupted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s speech.
Chants of “Do something” from protesters drowned out the Republican governor who was on stage to offer condolences following the tragic shooting.
Police say a 24-year-old gunman opened fire at a Dayton bar early Sunday morning, leaving nine dead and more than two dozen injured. He was shot and killed at the scene by responding officers.
A motive for the shooting has not been determined.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.