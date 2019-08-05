Dayton community still in shock following tragic mass shooting, ‘We can never forget them,' President Trump tweets

Dayton community still in shock following tragic mass shooting
By Randy Buffington | August 5, 2019 at 6:53 AM EDT - Updated August 5 at 6:59 AM

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities say 9 people are dead after a 24-year man opened fire with a .223-caliber rifle in the Oregon District on East Fifth Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

27 people were also injured in the mass shooting outside of Ned Peppers, a popular bar in the area.

19 News was live in Dayton with continuing coverage the day after the shooting:

Dayton community still in shock after a mass shooting left 9 dead and 27 injured Sunday morning. We're live in Dayton with team coverage. https://bit.ly/33aX4GM

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, August 5, 2019

Authorities released the names of the victims in a press conference Sunday.

Police confirm that one of the nine shooting victims was the shooter’s sister, Megan K. Betts, 22.

[ What we know about the Dayton, Ohio shooting victims ]

The entire incident happened abruptly and lasted about 30 seconds after a quick response from emergency personnel.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.