Dayton community still in shock following tragic mass shooting, ‘We can never forget them,' President Trump tweets

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities say 9 people are dead after a 24-year man opened fire with a .223-caliber rifle in the Oregon District on East Fifth Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.
27 people were also injured in the mass shooting outside of Ned Peppers, a popular bar in the area.
19 News was live in Dayton with continuing coverage the day after the shooting:
Authorities released the names of the victims in a press conference Sunday.
Police confirm that one of the nine shooting victims was the shooter’s sister, Megan K. Betts, 22.
The entire incident happened abruptly and lasted about 30 seconds after a quick response from emergency personnel.
