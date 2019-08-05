Dayton Dragons game postponed after mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Dayton Dragons announced Sunday the game at Fifth Third Field against the Lake County Captains has been postponed after Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District.
The decision was made unanimously through the City of Dayton, Minor League Baseball and the Midwest League.
The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Monday, August 5 at 6 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.
Only tickets dated Monday, August 5 will be accepted for Monday’s games. Fans who had tickets to Sunday’s game will be contacted by the Dragons about their options.
“The Dragons organization sends our thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by this tragedy,” the release said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.