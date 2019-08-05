Dayton Foundation starts fundraiser to help victims of mass shooting

Dayton community still in shock following tragic mass shooting
By Randy Buffington | August 5, 2019 at 8:56 AM EDT - Updated August 5 at 8:56 AM

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Dayton Foundation is doing its part to help the victims of a mass shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.

Authorities said a 24-year-old man opened fire with a .223-caliber rifle in the Oregon District on East Fifth Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, killing nine people and injuring 27 others.

The organization is accepting funds to help people who were impacted first-hand.

