Dayton Foundation starts fundraiser to help victims of mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Dayton Foundation is doing its part to help the victims of a mass shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.
Authorities said a 24-year-old man opened fire with a .223-caliber rifle in the Oregon District on East Fifth Street just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, killing nine people and injuring 27 others.
The organization is accepting funds to help people who were impacted first-hand.
After you complete the transaction, the Dayton Foundation will mail you a letter acknowledging your contribution.
You can donate by using a VISA, MasterCard, or American Express credit card.
