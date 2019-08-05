Eastbound lanes of I-90 closed after deadly wrong-way crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of I-90 from West 25th St. to West 98th St. after a deadly head-on crash late Sunday night.
Police say the vehicle was driving west in the eastbound lanes before the collision near Lorain Avenue.
The crash happened around midnight.
At least one person in dead and multiple others are injured.
Crews had to cut open one of the cars to remove victims.
Stay with 19 News for more updates.
