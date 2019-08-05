Freddie fires back at Bob Wylie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two days after former Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie criticized him during a national radio interview, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens fired back, initially saying he didn’t want to comment out of respect for Wylie’s family, then saying things have changed in Berea, and if there are any more internal leaks, heads will roll.
Wylie expressed shock during the Saturday interview on The Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio that Kitchens got the head coaching job.
“Baker likes Freddie. There’s a good relationship there even though (former Browns QB coach) Kenny Zampese did all the coaching there."
Wylie also said he heard about his firing from his daughter while he was in the hospital recovering from a serious ankle and knee injury.
“My daughter called me and said, ‘Hey, dad, you just got fired today,’’ Wylie said. “That’s the first time I heard about it. I was laying in hospital bed. They packed up my office and they put my office in storage because I was still in the hospital. So that’s how it all kind of went down. That stuff happens in the National Football League.''
Kitchens reminded reporters on Monday that Wylie’s contract was up, and that the longtime NFL assistant had frequently talked of retiring.
