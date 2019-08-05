Jaelen making Strong push at Browns camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beckham. Landry. Callaway. Higgins. Njoku.
All top targets for Baker Mayfield this season.
But there’s another wide receiver making a serious push for a spot on the Browns, and chances are, you’ve never heard of him.
Jaelen Strong, a former third-round pick of the Houston Texans who’s now on his third team in five years, but showing why the Texans believed in him back in 2015.
Strong’s career with the Texans ended abruptly, after he was suspended for the first game of the 2017 season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. The team released him a few weeks later.
He landed with the Jaguars, but would tear his ACL late in the season, forcing him to miss all of the 2018 season.
Now he’s been given another shot with the Browns, and he’s making the most of it.
