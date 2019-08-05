Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt said Barley House incident was a ‘wake up call’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kareem Hunt has finally worked his way back into practice after missing the first eight workouts with a groin injury, and now the talented but troubled running back is also finally explaining what happened at the Barley House five weeks ago.
The incident outside of the downtown Cleveland bar, in which Hunt was captured on video seemingly pleading with Cleveland police, was just the latest in a string of off-field incidents for the one-time NFL rushing champ. Hunt insisted that he and a friend were just “horsing around.”
“It was a misunderstanding," Hunt told reporters following Monday’s practice at training camp. “I’m thankful to the Browns for having my back.”
Hunt, after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs last November, was given another chance by General Manager John Dorsey, and he says he knows he has to keep earning that chance.
“I’m definitely always going to have work to do,” Hunt said. “Since I stepped into the building I have work to do. I’m just going to keep, you know, staying in my lane doing whatever it takes to, you know, take my game to the next level and stay out of trouble.”
Hunt, who is suspended for the first eight games of the season, insists he’s taking advantage of the resources available to him, including his therapist.
But according to Dorsey, Hunt remains on a “zero-tolerance policy”.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.