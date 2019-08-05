Northeast Ohio Weather: 80s and humid today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is to our east this morning. I went with a mix of sun and clouds across our area today. Temperatures warm well in the 80s this afternoon and it will be humid. A lake breeze front sets up by 1:00 p.m. This could trigger a few storms along it. The storms that do develop will be very slow moving so locally heavy rain will be likely if you get under one of these storms. Isolated storms will be around this evening, otherwise expect it to be dry for most and humid.