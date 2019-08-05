Northeast Ohio weather: Spotty storms end by 8 p.m., more widespread rain Tuesday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak trough will develop over eastern portions of our local area today.
This feature will move east this evening.
A weak low pressure system and trailing associated trough will move south across our area Tuesday.
A ridge of high pressure will build northeast into the area Wednesday night. Our next cold front will move southeast through Northeast Ohio Thursday.
High pressure will then build southeast through the western Great Lakes over the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! It has been a beautiful (albeit warm) start to the work week. I would keep the umbrella close this afternoon though, especially if you live south of Cleveland. A few hit or miss storms will be moving through the area before 8:00 PM.
Storms will fizzle out through the early-evening hours. We will see some clearing through the night, allowing for a beautiful sunset along the lakeshore.
Tonight will also be quite warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. Some spots may not get below 70°.
Stormy Tuesday Afternoon:
We’ll start the day on a dry note with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase as the morning goes on. Scattered storms will develop after lunchtime.
While we are not forecasting widespread severe weather, some storms may produce very heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding.
Storms will come to an end by 9:00 PM. A few hit or miss showers may linger through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperature-wise, Tuesday will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Where rain holds off for a time, we may briefly get bumped into the upper 80s.
Wednesday will be a touch cooler, with highs around 80°.
Cool And Comfy Ending To The Work Week:
Thursday and Friday will be cooler and less humid.
Thursday’s high: 83°
Friday’s high: 78°
A few isolated storms are possible each day, mainly in the afternoon.
Beautiful Weekend Ahead:
It’s never too early to start thinking about the weekend!
We’re forecasting plentiful sunshine and very pleasant temperatures.
Saturday’s high: 77°
Sunday’s high: 81°
