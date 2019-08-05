3 people were killed and 2 others injured in wrong way crash on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were killed and two others injured in a wrong way crash on I-90.
Cleveland police said the accident happened around 11:45 p.m.Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near the W. 85th Street overpass.
According to police, Michael Kantos, 58, entered I-90 East at the exit ramp to W. 25th Street and drove the wrong way.
Kantos, who was driving a Honda Civic, slammed into a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 19-year-old man, police said.
Both drivers were killed.
Officers said three women were passengers in the Toyota.
A 20-year-old women was killed and two 19-year-old women are in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Center, police said.
At this time, police have not released the names of the people in the Toyota.
Police also said Kantos was the only person in his car.
Crews had to cut open one of the cars to remove victims, and shut down the lanes temporarily to clear the scene.
