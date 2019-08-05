Police looking for suspect who shot and killed man riding a bike on Cleveland’s East Side

Montrall Talton (Source: Facebook)
By Julia Tullos | August 5, 2019 at 10:36 AM EDT - Updated August 5 at 10:36 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 19-year-old man was murdered while riding a bike Saturday afternoon.

According to Cleveland police, Montrall Talton was in the area of E. 139th and Miles when he was approached by a man who pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.

Police said the suspect then robbed Talton before fleeing the scene.

Talton was brought to University Hospitals where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

