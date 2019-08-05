President Trump condemns racism while addressing nation after mass shootings in Ohio and Texas leave 29 dead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump made remarks Monday morning on the weekend’s mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.
During his address, the president said he wants the political parties to come together for stronger background checks for all gun users. He also directed that state and federal agencies develop tools that can detect early warning signs of possible violence.
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the shooting that left nine victims dead and more than two dozen injured in the early morning hours on Sunday at a Dayton bar.
- Megan Betts, 22
- Monica Brickhouse, 39
- Nicholas Cumer, 25
- Derrick Fudge, 57
- Thomas McNichols, 25
- Lois Oglesby, 27
- Saeed Saleh, 38
- Logan Turner, 30
- Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36
The gunman, identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts, entered the bar wearing a mask, body armor, and armed with a high-caliber rifle, according to Dayton police.
Betts was shot and killed by officers, but not before his killing spree.
Investigators were told by former classmates that the Ohio shooter kept a “hit list” and a “rape list” while in school.
The incident in Dayton came approximately 13 hours after another mass shooting that left 20 dead at an El Paso, Texas Walmart. The El Paso gunman surrendered to police.
President Trump tweeted about the weekend shootings.
