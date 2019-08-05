President Trump mistakenly names Toledo as site of weekend’s mass shooting in Ohio instead of Dayton (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During an address on Monday, President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to the location of a mass shooting in Ohio as Toledo instead of Dayton.
“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, and may God protect them,” President Trump stated.
The president denounced both shootings in Ohio and Texas that left a total of 31 people dead and dozens injured. He also condemned white nationalism and racism during his remarks.
The mistake triggered emotional reaction on social media, including a response from U.S. Rep. from Ohio and presidential candidate, Tim Ryan.
Dayton, the site of the mass shooting, is approximately 150 miles southwest of Toledo.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.