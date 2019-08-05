St. Ignatius football players have phones stolen while they practiced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are asking for help identifying four suspects after St. Ignatius High School football players had their phones taken while they practiced.
On July 24 eight student athletes were practicing when their phones were taken from their bags which were laying on the side of the field.
Surveillance cameras caught several suspects.
Police want help identifying a 12 to 14 year-old female, wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and ski googles going through student’s bags.
The cameras also caught two males, one may have been a 14 year old, wearing blue shorts, a polo shirt, Adidas Slides, and carrying a handgun.
If anyone recognizes the juveniles in the photos, please contact Detective Janet Murphy at email JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or PH 216-623-5218.
