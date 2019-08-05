Swensons celebrating 85th year by giving customers chance to win $10 in gift coins

Swensons celebrating 85th year by giving customers chance to win $10 in gift coins
Swensons drive-in will celebrate its 85th birthday this year.
By Michael Dakota | August 5, 2019 at 5:48 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 5:48 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The iconic Ohio drive-in is 85 years old as Wesley “Pop” Swenson’s home grown burger and milkshake destination is celebrating over eight decades.

Swenson started selling his burgers in 1933 out of his station wagon in front of the newly built Buchtel High School in Akron.

Aug. 5 through Aug. 11 every 85th car to order at each location will receive $10 in gift coins.

We are incredibly humbled and exceptionally proud to be celebrating 85 years in business. Today (8/5) through Sunday...

Posted by Swensons Drive-In Restaurants on Monday, August 5, 2019

There are 12 Swensons locations, seven of them are in Northeast Ohio.

  • West Akron, 40 S Hawkins Ave, Akron, OH 44313
  • North Akron, 658 E Cuyahoga Falls Ave, Akron, OH 44310
  • Montrose, 40 Brookmont Rd, Akron, OH 44333
  • Stow/Kent, 4466 Kent Rd, Stow, OH 44224
  • North Canton, 1558 N Main St, North Canton, OH 44720
  • Jackson, 5815 Wales Ave NW, Massillon, OH 44646
  • Seven Hills, 7635 Broadview Rd, Seven Hills, OH 44131

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.