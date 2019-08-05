Swensons celebrating 85th year by giving customers chance to win $10 in gift coins

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The iconic Ohio drive-in is 85 years old as Wesley “Pop” Swenson’s home grown burger and milkshake destination is celebrating over eight decades.
Swenson started selling his burgers in 1933 out of his station wagon in front of the newly built Buchtel High School in Akron.
Aug. 5 through Aug. 11 every 85th car to order at each location will receive $10 in gift coins.
There are 12 Swensons locations, seven of them are in Northeast Ohio.
- West Akron, 40 S Hawkins Ave, Akron, OH 44313
- North Akron, 658 E Cuyahoga Falls Ave, Akron, OH 44310
- Montrose, 40 Brookmont Rd, Akron, OH 44333
- Stow/Kent, 4466 Kent Rd, Stow, OH 44224
- North Canton, 1558 N Main St, North Canton, OH 44720
- Jackson, 5815 Wales Ave NW, Massillon, OH 44646
- Seven Hills, 7635 Broadview Rd, Seven Hills, OH 44131
