Swensons Drive-In giving away gift cards for 85th anniversary

(WOIO) - Swensons’ Drive-In Restaurant is celebrating 85 years as a restaurant chain.
To celebrate, the company is giving away $10 gift cards to every 85th customer who buys a meal.
“This is our way of saying ‘Thanks for believing in us," said Swensons’ CEO Jeff Flowers. "We’re both incredibly humbled and exceptionally proud to be celebrating 85 years in business; that’s a testament to all of our customers, our loyal ‘Swenatics’ and our incredible Swensons’ team.”
Swensons’ began in 1934, when Wesley T. “Pop” Swenson began selling fresh-ground burgers to his Akron neighbors out of the back of his family’s station wagon.
The restaurant has 12 locations and two food trucks throughout Ohio.
The gift card promotion will be held through Sunday, August 11.
