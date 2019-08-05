Topps accidentally put ‘Justin’ on Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber’s baseball card; the pop star responded

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s probably not the first time that Indians pitcher Shane Bieber was called “Justin,” and it probably won’t be the last time either.
The Topps Company recently produced a baseball card for the All-Star Game MVP, but there was a minor mixup.
The company accidentally printed “Justin” on the back of the card instead of “Shane,” so the baseball card manufacture responded with the best way possible: Lyrics to a Justin Bieber song.
The music sensation even responded to his namesake on Twitter.
Justin Bieber has over 106 million followers on Twitter. Compare that to Shane Bieber’s 17,000.
