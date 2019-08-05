29-year-old man murdered on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a man on the city’s West Side Friday afternoon.
According to Cleveland police, Kellen May, 29, was walking in the area of W. 97th and Denison when he was shot.
When police arrived, May was lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his torso.
He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died.
Police said the suspect fled the scene in a grey or light colored SUV.
