Autistic twin boys go missing in Cleveland, police seek public’s help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Twin autistic boys left their father’s home on Monday morning and haven’t been seen since.
According to Cleveland Police, Christian and Tristan Allen, both 13, are likely riding Mongoose brand bicycles somewhere on Cleveland’s West Side.
Their father left their St. James Avenue home around 11 a.m. to run errands, and when he returned the boys were gone.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the twins is asked to contact police at 216-621-1234, or call 911.
