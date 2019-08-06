Baberton man arrested for making threats against the Department of Job and Family Services

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Barberton man is behind bars and charged with aggravated menacing for allegedly making threats against the Department of Job and Family Services.
Summit County Sheriff deputies said on Aug. 5 they received information from the Statewide Terrorism Analysis Crime Center about the threats.
Deputies, Akron police officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the building.
Deputies said once they identified the suspect as James Carroll, 28, they located him at his house and arrested him without incident.
He is now locked up at the Summit County Jail.
There were no injuries.
