Body camera video shows Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson arrested after shooting at police during chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released video showing the recent arrest of Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson.
The mayor’s 16-year-old great-grandson, who is not being identified by name because of his age, was one of two teens arrested in a stolen car on July 17 in Cleveland.
According to police and court records, the two suspects fired gunshots in the direction of officers who were chasing them at a high rate of speed in the stolen vehicle.
**WARNING: Video contains language that may be offensive to some viewers**
One of the body camera video clips obtained by 19 News shows police arresting one of the juvenile suspects while the second person flees on foot.
A second clip shows officers pursuing the second suspect on foot.
The third clip shows officers arresting the second suspect before discovering a firearm that was ditched in the grass nearby.
Frank Q. Jackson, the mayor’s grandson, was also arrested by Cleveland police in May. He faces charges that include aggravated menacing, attempted drug abuse, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Jackson’s great-grandson is scheduled to make another appearance in a Cuyahoga County juvenile courtroom on Aug. 15.
