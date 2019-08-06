Chef Doug Katz shares details on his 2 new restaurants in Cleveland Heights on Taste Buds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What’s the secret to long-term success in the Cleveland restaurant scene? Chef Doug Katz has a pretty good idea.
Fire Food & Drink has long been a favorite in Shaker Square, and Provenance at the Cleveland Museum of Art is still serving up sophisticated flavors for diners and special events.
Now, Katz, the chef behind both, is opening two more locations on the city’s East Side, and the Taste Buds are getting the low down.
Chef Katz will join Chef David Kocab of The Black Pig and Chef Matt Mytro of Flour to discuss staying-power and longevity in the restaurant industry, and particularly, this market.
They’ll also discuss Fire Spice Company, Katz’s catering business, and his two new restaurants, Chutney B, which is now open in Market Hall in the Van Aken District, and Zhug, which is coming soon to the Cedar-Fairmount neighborhood.
Watch or listen to Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.You can catch it through our Facebook Live broadcast, the 19 News app or website. You can also find the show on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
Have a question or comment on the topic or for Chef Katz? Chime in during the show and the Taste Buds will read it live.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.