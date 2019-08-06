Chubb ready to join NFL elite

Including a team player. Go back to the final game of last season, against the Ravens. Chubb, making only his 9th start, needed only 28 yards to reach 1,000 for the season. He got them, but then suffered a five-yard loss on his next carry, leaving him at 996. With the Browns playing catch-up through the air, Chubb never got the chance to reach 1,000 again that day.