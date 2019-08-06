Cleveland APL Pet of the Week: Bea the Beagle on the lookout for a new roommate

Bea -- a beautiful, 5-year-old beagle -- appears to have a lower energy level, though that may change once she is comfortable in her new environment. She does seem to focus on engaging with her environment in the form of sniffing, which is typical of this breed of dog. Her new family should be willing and able to work with Bea on basic obedience, and understand she may need time to bond with them. Bea’s previous owner did report she spent most of her time outside, so she is likely to need help with housetraining. Bea might do best in a home without cats OR she would likely require a much longer acclimation period than average (weeks to months) and would need properly managed through that time period to allow her and the cats to become comfortable with each other.