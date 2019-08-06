Cleveland East 6th Street southbound traffic to be restricted Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - E. 6th St. in downtown Cleveland will bring traffic delays throughout workday hours on Tuesday, August 6.
Starting at 7 a.m., southbound traffic will be restricted on E. 6th St. between Lakeside Ave. and St. Clair.
Tuesday’s traffic restriction is due to the Music Hall roof project, that includes removal and replacement of portions of the roof over the main stage of the Hall.
The traffic restriction plans to be lifted by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The overall construction project is scheduled to be finished by the end of September.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.