Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Oliver Perez and his wife sworn in as US citizens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians reliever Oliver Perez and his wife, Luz, are now U.S. citizens after being sworn in at a ceremony over the weekend.
The team took to social media to congratulate the couple and posted photos of the two at their citizenship ceremony.
Perez, 37, is a native in Mexico. He started his professional MLB career in 2002 and played for seven other teams before joining the Indians in 2018.
Perez now joins Carlos Santana as the second active Indians player to become U.S. citizens this season.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.