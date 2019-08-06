Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson to host 36th annual ‘Night Out Against Crime’ event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson will host the 36th annual ‘Mayor’s Night Out Against Crime’ event on Tuesday, August 6.
The event focuses on “creating safe places to live, work and play” in the City of Cleveland.
The event will occur in each of five police districts throughout the City of Cleveland with the main event at Euclid Beach Park, 16301 Lakeshore Blvd.
“Mayor’s Night Out Against Crime is another opportunity for residents and city personnel to come together and improve quality of life in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “I invite everyone to join me for a night of fun while learning how to create safer places to live, work, play, and do business in the City of Cleveland.”
Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson, great-grandson and nephew all have criminal charges within the City of Cleveland.
The Cleveland Metroparks are collaborating with the City to host the annual event.
The event will include law enforcement personnel from the Metroparks with fun activities to help “create an awareness of their Police Force”, according to the release.
According to the City of Cleveland, the event is part of the annual National Night Out, which is a “nationwide community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live.”
The event also ties into the mayor’s Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative, a series of programs that help improve the “quality of life for residents in Cleveland neighborhoods.”
Here are the event locations and times:
· 1st District – McGowan Park, West 124th Street & McGowan Avenue (6:30 – 8:30 p.m.)
· 2nd District – Steelyard Commons, I-71/Jennings Freeway (5:00 – 8:30 p.m.)
· 3rd District – Arbor Park Village, 3750 Fleming Avenue (5:30 – 8:30 p.m.)
· 4th District – Luke Easter Park, (2:00 – 8:00 p.m.)
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.