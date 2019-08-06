Cleveland Metroparks Zoo adding one more weekend of annual Asian Lantern Festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is adding one additional weekend to this summer’s Asian Lantern Festival.
The final weekend will bring four more days to the festival beginning Thursday, August 15 and concluding on Sunday, August 18.
“The community’s response to this year’s Asian Lantern Festival has been tremendous with approximately 145,000 guests so far,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. “With several sold-out dates over the last two weekends, we wanted to add one final weekend to give everyone a chance to attend this year’s event.”
40 new lantern displays, more live performances and more culturally-inspired cuisine options were some added features to the 2019 festival.
Some lantern and light displays viewers can experience in the 2019 season include a walk-through 100-foot-long shark tunnel, interactive lantern zones, an expansive display of Chinese pagodas and a 200-foot-long dragon.
Those interested in attending the Asian Lantern Festival for the 2019 season can buy their tickets online. The discounted cost for Zoo members is $15.50 and $18.50 for non-members. A 4-pack of tickets can also be purchased for $50. Advance ticket sales end at 2 p.m. the day of the event.
You can also purchase tickets at the box office for $20.50 each or a 4-pack for $60. Children under 2 are admitted for free.
Tickets for the additional dates will be available on Tuesday, August 6 starting at 7 a.m.
