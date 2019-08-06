Do not be alarmed if you see a huge Ohio National Guard presence throughout the state this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio National Guard is warning the entire state you might see increased military presence throughout the state this week as it conducts its largest preparedness exercise in history.
The operation will cover everything from a simulated cyber attack on our power grid, to natural disasters, hazardous material accidents, civil disturbances and radiological incidents and will work with multiple county and city agencies.
Beginning Aug. 5 and running through Aug. 8 the simulated events will happen in 10 counties listed as Athens, Clark, Columbiana, Franklin, Greene, Guernsey, Hamilton, Licking, Knox, Portage, and Washington.
“I see Vigilant Guard as our responsibility to the citizens of Ohio; it puts us in the field in situations we can’t replicate anywhere else,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general. “It will exercise the systems and validate our ability to respond in a way that saves lives and protects the citizens of this state because that is our charge, and we’ll never fail at that.”
In some scenarios actors and makeup will be used to simulate injuries.
Ohioans may see military vehicles, including helicopters, first responders, hazmat equipment and emergency vehicles.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.