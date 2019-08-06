Euclid officer caught on camera punching suspect charged with assault after investigation by special prosecutor (video)

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Special Prosecutor Dominic Vitantonio was appointed this summer to review the police brutality case involving Euclid Officer Michael Amiott, and after a weeks-long investigation, he has moved to file charges against the policeman.
In 2017, Amiott made international news when video showed the officer punching a suspect, Richard Hubbard III, during a traffic stop.
Amiott was charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault, and one count of interfering with civil rights on Tuesday.
Euclid Police issued this statement following the announcement:
“We are aware the Special Prosecutor initiated misdemeanor criminal charges against Patrolman Amiott for the incident that occurred with Richard Hubbard in August of 2017. In light of the charges, Patrolman Amiott is being assigned to administrative duties during the pendency of the matter.”
In a prepared statement, the Euclid Fraternal Order of Police objected to the decision:
"The Euclid FOP is greatly disheartened by Mr. Vitantonio's decision, which comes after two years of analyzing a series of events that took only second to unfold. Officer Amiott was attempting to effect a lawful arrest and the suspect resisted. Officer Amoitt, who was injured in the encounter, took the measures that he reasonable believed to be necessary to effect the arrest and protect himself from further harm."
Amiott was terminated from the force after the incident, but in October 2018, an arbitrator determined that he could rejoin the department.
