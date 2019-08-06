Explore the shipwrecks off the Northeast Ohio coast in Lake Erie without getting wet (Interactive website)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A new interactive website documents the hundreds of shipwrecks laying at the bottom of Lake Erie, some include erie pictures of the sunken past.
Ohio Sea Grant and Shipwrecks and Maritime Tales of the Lake Erie Coastal Ohio Trail partnered up to post the locations of the known wrecks and the approximate location of other, because not all are known.
“There are approximately 2000 accidents and shipwrecks in Lake Erie,” Carrie Sowden, Archaeological Director at the National Museum of the Great Lakes said. “Of these, there are probably 800 to 1000 left in the lake. So maybe a third of those might be in Ohio waters. And if you are going specific to Northeast Ohio, then maybe a third of that, so possibly around 100 to 200.”
The website includes known history, what happened, and in some cases pictures and video taken by divers fascinated by the crash sites.
“People love the stories and history that surround shipwrecks and the ominous situations that got them there,” Joe Lucente with the Ohio Sea Grant said. “One that comes to mind is the wreck of the Success, a former prison ship, last disposition was in Port Clinton.”
The Success was a prison ship in Australia in 1857, before being turned into a museum that toured the world.
On July 4, 1946 is was docked in Port Clinton when it caught fire and sank according to David Swayze’s “The Great Lakes Shipwreck File.”
Searching through some of the shipwrecks one of my personal favorites is the Sultan which sank off the coast Bratenahl in 50 feet of water.
The Sultan set sail into a storm even though its young captain had been advised no to so on September 24, 1864.
Seven of the eight crew members died, including the captain after the two masted ship bottom out twice and then took on water as it shifted back and forth in the rough waters.
The crew wasn’t rescued because they were among the only boats out in the storm.
One of the pictures of the underwater wreckage is of a corroded skull still attached to what’s left of the Sultan after the captain’s deadly decision.
