19 First Alert Weather Day: Watch for scattered storms before midnight, some strong to severe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow-moving trough will move east across the region through Wednesday. This will keep things pretty unsettled in the short term.
Another trough will swing through on Thursday.
A cold front will settle south Thursday night.
High pressure will build over the region on Friday. This feature will hang around through the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! There are two main things I’m watching this afternoon. The first is an outflow boundary that was left over from some very big storms that moved through portions of the Midwest yesterday evening. (Isn’t that wild? The storms didn’t even hit us, yet their outflow is going to be acting as a focal point for storms today.)
We’re also watching a lake breeze front. The lake breeze front combined with the outflow boundary will work as a team this afternoon and evening. They’ll bring us showers and storms from now through midnight.
Some storms may produce strong winds and torrential rain, which may lead to localized flooding. We’ll be watching this very closely through the evening.
Unsettled Through Thursday:
In the Weather Synopsis above, I mentioned that our weather will be active through Thursday. You’ll want to keep the umbrella close.
Scattered storms will be firing up on Wednesday afternoon.
We’ll have another round of scattered storms on Thursday. Some of those may produce strong winds and heavy rain.
At this time, we expect the storms to depart before Thursday evening’s Browns game.
Most of us will get through Friday just fine. However, with enough moisture and lake instability, we could have a few lake effect rain showers (with thunder). The areas most favored for development will be on the East Side in our traditional Snow Belt.
Beautiful Weekend Ahead:
We’re forecasting plentiful sunshine and very pleasant temperatures for the weekend.
Saturday’s high: 77°
Sunday’s high: 81°
