Gov. DeWine to address gun violence, mental health following Dayton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - In wake of the Dayton mass shooting that killed 9 and injured 27 on Sunday, Governor Mike DeWine plans to address topics including gun violence and mental health.
DeWine plans to speak at the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 a.m. to speak on these topics.
During Sunday’s memorial in Dayton, protesters chanted for Governor DeWine to “do something” following the shooting.
Back in April, DeWine said his team was working on ‘red flag’ legislation which would allow family members and police to ask a judge to temporarily confiscate guns from people they think may harm themselves or others.
On Monday, August 5, President Trump called for a similar measure, calling for “strong background checks” and mentioned pairing gun legislation with new immigration laws.
