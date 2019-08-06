Grand jury indicts man accused of killing a 19-year-old inside a Cleveland library bathroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old who Cleveland police said shot and killed a man inside the bathroom of the library in Old Brooklyn has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Paul Sender was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
Police said Sender murdered Brandon Cutnoe, 19, on July 23 around 6 p.m. at the Old Brooklyn branch of the Cleveland Public Library located on Pearl Road.
Cutnoe was shot multiple times in the bathroom.
EMS transported him to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Officers said Sender fled the scene on foot and was arrested several days later on W. 47th Street.
Cutnoe’s girlfriend told 19 News Brandon had met someone at the library to sell them marijuana.
Sender remains held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned on Aug. 8.
