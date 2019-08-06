Storms cause sewage to overflow into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District said Monday night’s rainfall caused a combined sewage and stormwater overflow into Lake Erie.

A public advisory has been issued for Edgewater Beach because of the sewage outfall.

Visitors to Edgewater Beach, especially children, the elderly, and those in poor health, are temporarily urged to avoid coming in contact with the water.

“There have been 11 storms over the last five years that caused overflows at Edgewater Beach,” Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District program manager Doug Lopata said. “They ranged from a five-year storm event to nearly a 25-year storm event.

Throughout the mid-1970s, sewage discharges into Lake Erie occurred 40 to 50 times per year.

According to the NEORSD, recent improvements were made and investments are ongoing to reduce the frequency of discharges at Edgewater Beach.

