Monday’s rainfall causes sewage overflow into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District said Monday night’s rain caused another combined sewage and stormwater overflow into Lake Erie.

Because of the sewage outfall, a public advisory has been issued for Edgewater Beach urging visitors, particularly children, the elderly, and those in poor health, to temporarily avoid coming in contact with the water.

The agency said samples testing E. coli levels will be conducted twice a day, beginning on Tuesday, at 10 different locations at Edgewater Beach.

Once E. coli levels are below federal and state standards, the water advisory will be lifted.

The last overflow event at Edgewater Beach occurred on Aug. 8.

Throughout the mid-1970s, sewage discharges into Lake Erie occurred 40 to 50 times per year.

According to the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District, recent improvements were made and investments are ongoing to reduce the frequency of discharges at Edgewater Beach.

“There have been 11 storms over the last 5 years that caused overflows at Edgewater Beach,” program manager Doug Lopata said. “They ranged from a five-year storm event to nearly a 25-year storm event. While it’s not cost effective to completely remove the outfall, we aggressively searched for opportunities to improve the function of the sewer system connected to the CSO, so that we could reduce overflows, and we found better ways to manage flows within the Northwest Interceptor system.’

