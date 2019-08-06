Heavy rain causes sewage to overflow at Edgewater Beach; public advisory posted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District issued a public advisory for Edgewater Beach because of a sewage overflow that occurred as a result recent rainfall.
Swift lines of storms on Tuesday afternoon and Monday night’s heavy rain event caused a combined raw sewage and stormwater overflow into Lake Erie.
Warning signs for “poor” water quality have been posted at Edgewater Beach.
Visitors to Lake Erie, especially children, the elderly, and those in poor health, are temporarily urged to avoid coming in contact with the water.
“Our region has experienced many strong storms in recent years, an ongoing trend that we will see more of in the future,” said Director of Watershed Programs Frank Greenland.
Throughout the mid-1970s, sewage discharge into Lake Erie occurred 40 to 50 times per year. The NEORSD’s efforts to improve infrastructure have significantly decreased those discharges.
