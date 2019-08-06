Man wanted for slicing a victim’s throat in Painesville, arrested by Niles police

NILES, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers said a man wanted for a felonious assault in Painesville was arrested after a chase and crash.
Niles police said on Monday afternoon their detectives learned suspect Patrick Spurrier, 18, was in their city.
Spurrier is accused of beating a 39-year-old man and slicing his throat, before allegedly stealing his 2008 Chevy Impala.
The attack happened on July 31 in the 200 block of Mentor Avenue.
The victim, whose name is not being released, was life-flighted to MetroHealth Hospital.
A Niles police captain said he spotted the stolen Chevy Impala Monday afternoon and started a pursuit.
According to Niles police, Spurrier crashed into two cars at Main and Federal before backing up and ramming the captain’s cruiser.
Police said Spurrier then drove away from the crash scene, driving through White’s Towing impound yard and hitting a pole on North Road.
The crash totaled his car and Spurrier fled on foot, but was quickly captured, police said.
A 14-year-old passenger in Spurrier’s car was also taken into custody.
Painesville police said two other suspects, David Stanley, 20, and Michael Joyce, 19, were also arrested in connection with the July 31 assault.
Painesville police said all three suspects are now in the Lake County Jail and have pleaded not guilty.
